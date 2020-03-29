RBC Design Center / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

+ 19

Lead Architect: Philippe Papy

Associated Architects: Nicolas Cregut + Laurent Duport – C+D Architecture

Clients: SCI WIP - Franck Argentin

Design : L'Autobus Impérial

Design Architects: AJN, C+D: Julien Brengues (Etudes Studies), Jean-Yves Demuyter (Etudes & réalisation Studies & realisation)

Interior Design: RBC + Jean Nouvel Design

Cost Consultant: Beta-Concept (Jean-Marie BAUDOUÏ)

Engineers: Fluides Building services: ALTO

Lighting Design : AIK (Yann Kersale)

Synthèse: C&G Stéphane Goavec

Opc : ARTEBA (Gilles Gal)

Text description provided by the architects. A design life style. This is the theme of the RBC Design Center, distributor of contemporary furniture whose headquarters are based in Gallargues-le-Montueux (Gard).

Located in Montpellier in the completely restructured district of ZAC Marianne, this project is a 18 meters high parralelepiped of 2 000 sq meters.

The building, designed by Jean Nouvel, has nine suspended levels organized around a showroom. Each level is devoted to an activity: kitchen, outdoor furniture, an architecture and design bookstore, a shop devoted to the object and a restaurant.

On site, ligthing detailed studies are provided by a light-designer from the drawings supplied by customers. The RBC Design Center was inaugurated in June 2012.