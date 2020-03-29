RBC Design Center / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

-
Architects: Ateliers Jean Nouvel
- Area: 1979.0 m²
- Year: 2012
- Photographs: Erick Saillet
-
Lead Architect: Philippe Papy
-
Associated Architects: Nicolas Cregut + Laurent Duport – C+D Architecture
-
Clients: SCI WIP - Franck Argentin
-
Design : L'Autobus Impérial
-
Design Architects: AJN, C+D: Julien Brengues (Etudes Studies), Jean-Yves Demuyter (Etudes & réalisation Studies & realisation)
-
Interior Design: RBC + Jean Nouvel Design
-
Cost Consultant: Beta-Concept (Jean-Marie BAUDOUÏ)
-
Engineers: Fluides Building services: ALTO
-
Lighting Design : AIK (Yann Kersale)
-
Synthèse: C&G Stéphane Goavec
-
Opc : ARTEBA (Gilles Gal)
Text description provided by the architects. A design life style. This is the theme of the RBC Design Center, distributor of contemporary furniture whose headquarters are based in Gallargues-le-Montueux (Gard).
Located in Montpellier in the completely restructured district of ZAC Marianne, this project is a 18 meters high parralelepiped of 2 000 sq meters.
The building, designed by Jean Nouvel, has nine suspended levels organized around a showroom. Each level is devoted to an activity: kitchen, outdoor furniture, an architecture and design bookstore, a shop devoted to the object and a restaurant.
On site, ligthing detailed studies are provided by a light-designer from the drawings supplied by customers. The RBC Design Center was inaugurated in June 2012.