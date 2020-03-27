World
The Summit House / Architecture architecture

The Summit House / Architecture architecture
© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

© Tom Ross

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Melbourne, Australia
  Design Team: Nick James, Michael Roper
  Engineering: Meyer Consulting
  Builder: Sinjen Group 
© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

Text description provided by the architects. The Summit is a renovation and extension to an idiosyncratic late modernist home in Malvern. The original house features a boldly curved roof, delicately supported on a string of steel posts. A curved wall of glass emulates the roof form, bending inwards to create a side courtyard. With glass and garden on all sides, the house is awash with natural light.

© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

Working collaboratively with the builders at Sinjen Group, Architecture architecture have retained and celebrated these existing features. The living spaces have been remodeled to expose more of the curved glass, bringing them into immediate contact with the courtyard. The original curved ceiling has also been retained and is now lined with timber battens to accentuate this unique feature. 

© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

Where an upper-level extension has been added, Architecture architecture has been careful not to dilute the clarity of the curved roof. Sensitively perched as if to hover over the original, it allows the new and old to exist harmoniously.

© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

At the rear of the property, the design vision finds full force, introducing an entirely contemporary composition of two parts, respectively grounded and lofty. 

© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "The Summit House / Architecture architecture" 27 Mar 2020. ArchDaily.

