H House / BAUM

H House / BAUM

© MOv © MOv © MOv © MOv + 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Mihama, Japan
  • Architects: BAUM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  102.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  MOv
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Duravit, Laufen, Panasonic, Architrend
  • Architect In Charge: Daisuke Kishina
  • Design Team: BAUM
© MOv
Text description provided by the architects. Baum designs a house for a couple with their two kids in Sanmagaya-cho, a valley surrounded by the forest in Fukui Prefecture, Japan.The challenge was to ensure privacy and to deal with the low sunshine hours and the heavy snow that is unique to this area.

© MOv
Ground floor plan
© MOv
The lead architect Daisuke Kishina designs large windows to bring in daylight and fresh air while also providing with a strong connection to the exterior landscape. Rather than completely separates the private space, the border between the outside and the interior was created through a concrete space that Japanese called “doma”.

© MOv
Interior volume reveals the simplicity of the house, scaled for intimate family gatherings. The aim is to create a shelter where family can experience the unique relation between the natural environment and the warmth of the interior. Cozy but ample, bright and airy. Due to the tiny size of the plot, the living room is placed on the second floor. In order to make the kitchen and the living room as close as possible, the height of the first floor was set low. The ceiling intentionally shows the wooden texture to match the gentle atmosphere required by the owner.

© MOv
Project gallery

