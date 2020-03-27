World
IC Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

IC Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Arquitetos Responsáveis: Henrique Reinach, Maurício Mendonça
  • Architecture Coordinator: Camila Osele
  • Contributors: Alessandra Altschul, Andrea Castro, Ayla Barros, Bárbara Rubira,Camila Osele, Douglas Morilhão,Gabriel Penna, Guilherme Nakata, José Tadeu Ferreira, Luísa Tanaka, Luena Vettorazzo, Mariana Picolo,Mayara Ready, Paula Leal, Paulo Scheuer, Rodrigo Nakajima, Taís Vieira, Yuri Chamon, Verena Miklautz, Victor Gonçalves
  • Design De Interiores: Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
  • Lightning: Roberta Escobar
  • Structure: CMA Engenharia
  • Electrical And Hydraulic Engineer: Frias EHE
  • General Contractor: Schwartz Engenharia
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. A corner site just 191,5sqm large but close to everywhere. One car for the family and to live close to school and work were the main goals of the project. The solution was to verticalize the uses in four different floors.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Kitchen, dining and living room are all integrated on the ground floor. The lower floor has all the support areas and the upper floors the bedrooms.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Minimal materials were used: concrete, glass, metal beams and white walls. All spaces are integrated, and vertical circulation is defined in just one stairway. Large glass panels and slab cutouts profusely increase the light within the spaces.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Pavimento - Pavimento térreo
Pavimento - Pavimento térreo
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Lower and ground levels have burnt cement floors and frames are all brown aluminum.  A yellow metal panel stair hangs on the dinning void as a sculpture. This central void minimizes the visual distance between the floors e integrates the different spaces.

