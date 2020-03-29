World
“Masstab” Pop Up Space / ALHM collective

“Masstab” Pop Up Space / ALHM collective

© Ivan Bonev, Karina Dikova

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture
Sofia, Bulgaria
  • Architects: ALHM collective
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ivan Bonev, Karina Dikova
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Graphisoft, Ikea, ALHM collective chair
  • Clients: Masstab
  • Collaborators: Ivan Gigov – carpenter, Ruslan Grahovski – steel work and welding
© Ivan Bonev, Karina Dikova
© Ivan Bonev, Karina Dikova
© Ivan Bonev, Karina Dikova
© Ivan Bonev, Karina Dikova

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the most prominent part of the city center, on a quiet street five steps away from gastro, culture, recreation and parks, the small space aims to provide most of all flexibility, serving its purpose as a pop up space. The project main goal is to set an example, how design and function in small spaces can provide optimal use in the present of shared economy to numerous and diverse oriented clients and users.

© Ivan Bonev, Karina Dikova
© Ivan Bonev, Karina Dikova
Plan
Plan
© Ivan Bonev, Karina Dikova
© Ivan Bonev, Karina Dikova

Whether an office space for 4, lecture space for 16, workshop space for 6, café for 8, store or gallery – the space has all needed with its simple and multifunctional furniture interior. The secondary purpose of the project is the social factor of providing an opportunity for people yet to be known in the handmade, art or culture field, by showing their work to the world in a live event in affordable yet fashionable way.

© Ivan Bonev, Karina Dikova
© Ivan Bonev, Karina Dikova

This on the other hand will deliver a real-life feedback and will give artist a head start and potentially a glimpse of their future in this field. Most of all the space aim is to provoke and open new horizons and possibilities to the openminded, who affordably can challenge themselves and others with their work.

© Ivan Bonev, Karina Dikova
© Ivan Bonev, Karina Dikova

Project location

Address: ul. "Marin Drinov", 1504 Doctor's Garden, Sofia, Bulgaria

Cite: "“Masstab” Pop Up Space / ALHM collective" 29 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936255/masstab-pop-up-space-alhm-collective/> ISSN 0719-8884

