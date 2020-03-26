World
  3. AaaM Designs Landmark Sculptures for Hong Kong Museum of Art's Reopening

AaaM Architects have designed a series of sculptures for the Hong Kong Museum of Art's reopening. Invited by the museum with lead artist and architect Billy Tam. the team set out to create a urban artwork for the reopening of the museum after four years of renovation. “Rediscovering Landscape” is located in Salisbury Garden at the end of Nathan Road, a major business street in the heart of Kowloon Peninsula and marks the entrance art square for HKMOA.

With a series of spatial experiences and journey of exploration, the installation includes three parts: "Immersion", "To engage, to compose" and "Transcendence", opening up the dialogue between the Victoria Harbour, the skyline and the mountains. The artworks will be exhibited outside the museum all through the year. “Immersion” lies at the end of the main axis of the Kowloon Peninsula, marking the beginning of the trilogy. The undulating installations lead people from the concrete jungle to imaginary mountains, and raise the curtains for a hanging scroll, which one can step into and explore. “To engage, to compose" continues the three-chapter journey. The outdoor space becomes a display commonly seen in classical landscaping.To engage, to compose allows the landscape to change constantly.

Finally, "Transcendence" was made to "raises the curtain" for a series of art appreciation experiences at the HKMoA with abstract spatial elements – searching for mountains in the city and connect the people. The mountains and waterways share a common origin. Transcendence explores the inseparable relationship between mountains and waterways. The new sculptures are on exhibit until September 2020 at Art Square, Salisbury Garden, Hong Kong Museum of Art. The work was commissioned by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department.

DESIGN TEAM
Partner-in-charge: Shuyan Chan, Kevin Siu, Bob Pang
Team: Sherman Sun, Allan Chong, Priscilla Ng, Victoria Dong
Structural Consultant: Lead Projects Ltd.
Lighting Consultant: Suen Kwok 
Graphic Designer: Leona Lung
Contractor: Program Cotractors Ltd.
Lighting Contractor: Megaman (HK) Electrical & Lighting Ltd

