Rasario Boutique / Architectural Bureau WALL

Rasario Boutique / Architectural Bureau WALL

© Ilya Ivanov

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store
Moskva, Russia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ilya Ivanov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Centrsvet, Craftwall, MDM-LIGHT, Pratta
  • Lead Architect: Kristina Arakelyan
  • Design Team: Churilova Yana, Kornishin Peter
  • Layouts: Vladimir Kozitsky, Fyodor Mikhailov
  • Engineering Solutions: TES Global
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Text description provided by the architects. In 2019, the Architectural Bureau WALL created an author's boutique for the famous russian premium brand RASARIO. The boutique is located in Moscow, on Smolenskaya embankment in a building of the 50s. While working on the project, the architects of the WALL bureau created a flexible transformable art space, the center of which was a monolithic concrete "staircase-sculpture".

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Main wall facade
Main wall facade
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The interior of the boutique consists of showrooms on the first and second floors, as well as fitting rooms, office and production parts. The dynamics of arched openings and mirrors help to visually expand the space, creating the impression of an endless, far-reaching corridor. For the project, materials were chosen in a restrained gray-black palette: Venetian plaster, mirrors, glass and black-painted metal. Metal medallions on the floor, made specifically for the showroom project, form the feeling of a city square.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

"Our decision was an attempt to make a boutique look like a museum space. We wanted to avoid directly quoting the interior as a showroom, by reading the interior as a multifunctional urban space. All proportional solutions, perception plots, visual images, details strive to create the impression of a" second square "or" second street", where all visitors become part of the theatrical action in the art space."- Ruben Arakelyan, head of architectural Bureau WALL.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Project location

Address: Malyy Novopeskovskiy Pereulok, 8, Moskva, Russia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Architectural Bureau WALL
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Russia
Cite: "Rasario Boutique / Architectural Bureau WALL" 25 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936182/rasario-boutique-architectural-bureau-wall/> ISSN 0719-8884

