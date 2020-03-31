World
Mountain Tiny Houses / Indico

Mountain Tiny Houses / Indico

  Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Ajijic, Mexico
  Architects: Indico
  Area: 240.0
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Horacio Virrissimo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Daltile, Adobe, Tendenzza, Trimble
© Horacio Virrissimo
© Horacio Virrissimo

Text description provided by the architects. The land is located west Ajijic, a colorful town with the best weather, at Lake Chapalas shores. With a privileged view to the lake and the mountains on the north. The site is divided by a water stream that flows only in the rainy season. The project consists of 4 tiny houses with 38 m2 on a 860 m2 land, which had a very interesting vegetation, planted by the previous owner, and used for the projects landscape. The natural drop of the land was used to create terraces and give privacy to each house, plus a unique view to the outside on each of them.

© Horacio Virrissimo
© Horacio Virrissimo
Elevation
Elevation
© Horacio Virrissimo
© Horacio Virrissimo

Each house is built with a metal structure made of 6 columns and an inclined roof with brick traditional bovedas, the most common roofing technique around the area. Materials are warm and honest. In the interior brick, pine wood and concrete predominate. On the exterior brick, steel and polished cement with warm colors. Despite the small footprint on the houses, they open to the exterior, creating a sense of freedom and amplitude. The interior of the house merges with the small terrace, creating one whole space. Inside having great storage space was on of the main goals. Furniture was designed with versatility and durability in mind, they are on wheels to move them around easily and have 4 main uses, storage, dinning, lounge and bedding for guests.

© Horacio Virrissimo
© Horacio Virrissimo
Plan
Plan
© Horacio Virrissimo
© Horacio Virrissimo

The outdoor areas invite you to have relaxing and calm time, being with surrounding vegetation and the sound of water.

© Horacio Virrissimo
© Horacio Virrissimo

Indico
