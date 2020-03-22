Zendesk, Singapore / M Moser Associates

+ 20

Offices, Offices Interiors • Singapore Architects: M Moser Associates

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 50000.0 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Owen Raggett

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Asia Pacific Breweries , Atomic Sign , Autodesk , B16 Construction , BA Furnishing , Brewhub , By Contractor , Common Man Coffee Roasters , Cult Design , Eldric Marketing , Flair Illume , Goodrich , JEB Group , Jehan Gallery , Join Well Marketing , Juniper Design , Krislite , Kvadrat , Luxspace , Millenium 3 Bldg. Products +9 Proof Living , RBW Studio & Production , Seatwarehaus , Simply Wood , Studio Dinding , Toseva Timber , Wan Tai & Co , XTRA Design , Zenith Interiors -9 Manufacturers:

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Lead Architects: Daniel McGing, Ma_hew Burke, Simon Paddison.

Clients: Zendesk

Landscape: Greenology

Project Manager: COLLIERS

Builder: Brisk/Great team

Lighting Designer: Bo Steiber Lighting Design

Leed,Well,Reset: M Moser Associates

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Following rapid growth in Asia-Pacific, global customer service and engagement software enterprise Zendesk required a new regional headquarters that would reflect its young, energetic, and humble personality. In support of the company’s commitment to nurturing digital and tech talent, this new 50,000 square-foot workplace stretches across one and a half floors and aims to double its current employee headcount over the next few years.

Its design inspiration stems from the archetype of European towns where a big, central, buzzing public square invites large social gatherings, while smaller, more intimate neighborhoods dwell in its vicinity. Flexible working arrangements cater to diverse individual and collective needs, including team-based agile neighborhoods and height-adjustable desks for all workstations.

Health and wellness are integral elements of this workplace, featuring a “mini garden” and more biophilia across all spaces, to clean the air and create smaller parks and green areas, bringing people closer to nature to provide a healthy work environment. To humanize the workplace, Singaporean artists were invited to create custom artwork and murals, helping to deliver a culturally relevant and dynamic work environment infused with local influences.