Learning by Doing: Hand-on Projects

In a world marked by urbanization, the digital revolution, and climate change, traditional approaches to real estate are not enough. To respond to this context, students in the Master in Real Estate Development at the IE School of Architecture and Design are encouraged to go beyond traditional practices and think outside the box.

By using innovative tools and taking part in exciting, hands-on projects, they explore the relationship between real estate and the development of a city. Three such projects are in the works, and they all delve into unique real estate challenges in Madrid.

MEDxMAD is a new concept to make Madrid the health city of the future. Students are developing a national medical hotspot in the north of Madrid behind the Cuatro Torres Business District. This medical hub, consisting of hospitals with medical research facilities, will integrate health, business, and social areas to serve as an interconnected network. Sustainability is also top of mind, with a plan for energy consumption, waste management, and CO2 emissions.

A second project team is focusing on the regeneration of the land of “Colonia de Campamento” in the north of Madrid, transforming it into a new, green urban center. Called La Milla Verde, the mixed-use development site will showcase how to grow future communities both innovatively and sustainably. As a top business and commercial center with office buildings, co-living, an urban park and more, it aims to be the first of a series of developments in the greater Castellana Norte vision.

#UNO, which stands for Uniendo Nuestros Orígenes, is a project centered on the Paseo de la Castellana, a prime real estate area in Madrid. This area is undergoing an urban transformation, and this project aims to rehabilitate and unite this space. Through a complex of mixed-use developments, including offices, student apartments, parks, and retail, it will revive the community and provide a sustainable, walkable zone that will attract residents, students, and tourists alike.

