Airbnb Launches $1 Million Competition to Build Unique Homes

Airbnb has launched a $1 million design fund to finance 10 “unconventional and unusual” homes. Looking for the “wildest home ideas”, the competition-based program is called the Unique Airbnb Fund and will be judged by actor Billy Porter, MVRDV partner Fokke Moerel, and Airbnb Superhost Kristie Wolfe. Each of the finalists will receive a grant to make their eccentric Airbnb design concepts a reality.

“The Unique Airbnb Fund is a great initiative that makes hospitality exciting. It will empower people to create new spaces with daring, imaginative and fantastic architecture,” said MVRDV partner Fokke Moerel. Airbnb states that they are looking for, "unusual shapes, unexpected locations, immersive concepts, spaces with a story. We’re on the hunt for people who will challenge the very idea of a house." Design should reflect a fresh perspective "visible in every detail", and showcase innovative ways to keep the footprint light.

The prize will provide 10 successful entrants with $100,000 each to “build the most unconventional Airbnb they can dream up.” The submission period closes on April 15, and winners will be selected by May 15.

To submit your idea in the competition, click here.

