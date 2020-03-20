World
  3. MMW, an Online Platform for Architectural Visuals by Women

MMW, an Online Platform for Architectural Visuals by Women

MMW, an Online Platform for Architectural Visuals by Women
Us representation in architecture banner

Mulher, Mujer, Woman, or simply MMW, is an online platform dedicated to architectural representations, whose objective is to spread the women's production within our professional field. Created by the Brazilian architects Carol Vasques and Débora Boniatti as a reaction to the still scarce diffusion of female references, the platform seeks to "highlight the importance and relevance of women in the past, present and future of the profession."

Hotel Pool por @mariekepouw Marieke Pouw | Países Baixos. Image Cortesia de MMW 221 por @_mariarosaria5 Maria Rosaria | Itália. Image Cortesia de MMW Ilustração por @puntolineaysuperfluo Giada Puccinelli | Itália. Image Cortesia de MMW CAOS por @mariachiaradeiana via @boe_project Maria Chiara Deiana | Itália. Image Cortesia de MMW + 7

With more than 13,000 followers from around the world, the network sheds light on women's work by sharing the production of architects, expanding this repertoire of references. Currently, the platform counts more than 100 collaborators who have been debating the issue of female representativeness in a field that, historically, has systematically neglected the contribution of women.

Barbican por @bethellenmorganrodway Beth Rodway | Inglaterra. Image Cortesia de MMW
Barbican por @bethellenmorganrodway Beth Rodway | Inglaterra. Image Cortesia de MMW

MMW is not-for-profit and the online diffusion of works seeks, according to the creators, "to generate self-esteem, visibility and the confidence that there is much to learn from our professional colleagues". The content of the page explores the feminist theme in a "subtle and inviting way through a project made by women, but not just for women".

A Skeleton-Skin to the Notre-dame Cathedral por @kaumudimore Kaumadi More | Índia. Image Cortesia de MMW
A Skeleton-Skin to the Notre-dame Cathedral por @kaumudimore Kaumadi More | Índia. Image Cortesia de MMW

To participate and have your work published just send your visuals to mmw_arch@gmail.com or use the hashtag #mmw_arch on Instagram. The material must be developed by women or with female participation. 

Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "MMW, an Online Platform for Architectural Visuals by Women" 20 Mar 2020. ArchDaily.

