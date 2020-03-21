Wish Signature Midtown Siam Building / 1819 + TANDEM Architect (2001)

+ 30

Residential • Khet Ratchathewi, Thailand Architects: TANDEM Architect (2001) ; Landscape Architects: 1819

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4800.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: Chalermwat Wongchompoo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dong Sculpture , GREEN INSPIRED , Ligman , Stone build , TOA

Architect In Charge: TANDEM Architect (2001)

Lead Landscape Architect: 1819, Palang Sittithaworn

Design Team: Kanogkan Tungpanyalert

Landscape Architects: 1819

Clients: Siamnuwat

Structural Engineering: SPC Design

Mechanical And Electrical Engineering: SEC design

Interior Design: Tandem Architect(2001)

Consultants: Arun Chaiseri Consulting Engineers

Landscape Constructor: 19th Landscape

Main Constructor: Pornpranakorn

"Ratchathewi" is an easy-to-reach city center, surrounded by many facilities and is another location that continues to expand in real estate. There are many people who live on this street. The traffic in this line is quite dense, if you want to be a residential condominium where the residents have freed themselves from a long journey and take every minute.

A smooth, fun and comfortable living in the heart of the city -The modern, timeless challenge with Urban atmosphere for a fun time together of family members, along with the grandstand, outdoor pool, a leisurely corner with a special person, or socializing with a family to relax and unwind in the daily routine.

Landscape architects to study the area around the project. The view of the building with high-rise buildings obscure the area in each side. In design, it offers a variety of common areas to open the view to open space on each side. Use the Alter area level to create different views in each range. A wide variety of living spaces and overlays are also available. A special area that combines architectural work, interior design and landscape design, and the green color of the leaves. Show off the Shade The landscape architecture is integrated into the building.