Micham House / The Collaborative

Micham House / The Collaborative

Houses
Sylvania, United States
  • Design Team: Sue Micham
Text description provided by the architects. This project is the Architect’s personal home.  Serving a family of 6 children with 4 still at home, a balance needed to be struck between present and future space needs.  The primary form-giver was a desire to capture a panoramic view of the creek will a wall of windows under a deep overhang that would allow passive heating in winter but keep the sun out in summer.  The space organization of the interior allows the primary spaces (living, dining & kitchen) to take advantage of these views.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
The organization of the street-facing façade presents an understated entry door in a sheltered recess.  A passage to the left allows visitors to come and go to the patio/ pool areas without having to go thru the house.  The pool area is raised above surrounding grade so that the retaining wall becomes the safety barrier- thus eliminating the need for a fence that would have otherwise impeded the view to the creek.  Weathering steel planter boxes also serve this safety function.

The family’s lifestyle is very active.  Indoor & outdoor social activities are persistent year-round.  The shading elements, pool and fire table features support usage thru seasonal temperature cycles.  The openness thru the window-wall allows activities that can break into groups but still feel connected.

The Collaborative
