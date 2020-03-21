World
It's Just a Matter of Time Installation/ Angela Juarranz

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Installation
Madrid, Spain
  • Curators: Alejandro Cesarco, Mason Leaver-Yap
  • Lighting: Tranversal-6
  • Manufacturer: Grupo Marva
Text description provided by the architects. It’s Just a Matter of Time is the special proposal in the edition of ARCOmadrid 2020. The project analyses some of Felix Gonzalez-Torres's influence on contemporary art practices.

Axo
Axo
It is conceived as an open space in which to explore the temporal dimension of the title. The conceptual and political foundations of contemporary art practices are directly transposed into a permeable and open space, a layout that encourages public participation and helps understand the interrelationship between the selected pieces.

In this environment, the fair’s space dilutes the ‘stand’ model in favour of an architecture capable of creating an inclusive space with a continuous passage through the infiltrated objects.

Plan
Plan
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation Spain
