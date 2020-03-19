World
Chengdu Tianfu City Landscape / Sasaki

Chengdu Tianfu City Landscape / Sasaki

© Holi Photography © Holi Photography © Holi Photography © Holi Photography + 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Landscape
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: Sasaki
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  135000.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Holi Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Autodesk, Chengdu Xinhongpaijie, Chongqing Shangyuanshe Space Design, GIS, McNeel, N/A, Shanglin Construction Material, Suzhuan Construction Material, Xianglin Construction, Xinfangyuan Masonry
  • Lead Architect: Tao Zhang
  • Design Team: RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang
  • Clients: Vanke
  • Landscape: A&N Design, BSED
© Holi Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Framed by majestic mountains and rolling hills, the Chengdu basin has been known since ancient times to be a flat haven for settlements. As Chengdu continues to grow, mountains are no longer a remote backdrop, and for the first time, being brought into the city’s bustling foreground. Located at the foothill of the Longquan Mountain Tianfu City is such a new community that couples urban living and scenic mountain settings. The project site offered rich topography with ponds and brooks dotting the ravines. However, due to years of farming and lacking proper forest management, the site was in dire need for landscape and ecology restoration.

© Holi Photography
© Holi Photography
Site plan
Site plan
© Holi Photography
© Holi Photography

Tianfu City leveraged the development opportunity to create an ecological, authentic and immersive landscape. Sasaki was commissioned to lead the design for an ecological, authentic and immersive landscape. “We enjoyed the opportunity to collaborate with a visionary client and strong local design partners to integrate urban development with a strategic landscape restoration”, said Sasaki principal Tao Zhang. The design team drew inspiration from the natural processes, vernacular culture, and local materials.

© Holi Photography
© Holi Photography

At the launch of the project, Sasaki proposed four overarching goals: 1. create a public park to explore and showcase Chengdu’s mountainous terrain and vernacular landscapes; 2. restore a healthy aquatic ecology by improving existing waterways and drainages; 3. preserve and reintroduce native species to foster a diverse flora and fauna; 4. provide a wide range of outdoor activities and immersive landscape experiences that engage residents and visitors with nature. Upon entering the site, one navigates through bamboo groves, undulating stone walls, and reticulated brick walls before arriving at the first view of the lake and the humpback bridge across the water, with a mountain backdrop.

© Holi Photography
© Holi Photography
© Holi Photography
© Holi Photography

Red sandstone is an abundant local material widely used in traditional buildings and farmsteads. Inspired by this simple yet distinctive material, design of the stone wall creates strong visibility along the busy city road and helps mitigate traffic noise. “The Cloud” of the Hill Adventure Park Like a cloud floating above the park, the 25-meter long by 13-meter tall play structure at the peak of the hill is a netted maze supported by steel structures, where children explore three-dimensional challenges and gain a fresh perspective of the park from above. “The Cloud” is in itself a visual highlight, an artful reflection on the lake, and a beacon at dusk.

© Holi Photography
© Holi Photography
© Holi Photography
© Holi Photography

“The Ripple” of the Water Adventure Park Constructed with layers of thin granite, a large rippling pool takes center stage of the Water Adventure Park, where children can wade in the fountain and play with the ever-changing ripples. “The Maze” of the Field Adventure Park The Maze draws inspiration from a Chinese folk song lyrics ¬¬- “when the wind gently blows through tall grasses, cows and sheep emerge.” Gusts of wind make wavy patterns in the meadow where children can wander and play. Phase 1 of the Tianfu City opened in the fall, 2019 and has instantly become a magnet for the residents nearby and visitors from afar.

© Holi Photography
© Holi Photography

Project location

Address: Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Chengdu Tianfu City Landscape / Sasaki" 19 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935821/chengdu-tianfu-city-landscape-sasaki/> ISSN 0719-8884

