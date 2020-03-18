House in Taisei / Kazuto Nishi Architects

+ 20

Houses • Japan Architects: Kazuto Nishi Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 198.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Kai Nakamura

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Toto Ariafina , Sanwacompany , Sekino Kosan , Vectorworks 2018 Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Kazuto Nishi

Design Team: Kazuto Nishi Architects

Collaborators: Ryosuke Murasaki Architects

Text description provided by the architects. It is a two-family house with a total of seven people. This house is built facing the full traffic road. Because it is a relatively large house, we carefully planned its volume so as not to overwhelm the street. We have secured parking lots for the three requested vehicles, and are conscious of the plan of the cross section and roof slope, so that the proportions that can be seen as a hiraya. Also, instead of the cool appearance, the large roof has a wooden structure that gives a familiar impression.

The aim was to create a house that would gently embrace the family's life without being overstated by architecture. When entering the interior, a large atrium space created by being aware of the gradient is secured. Each room is lined up facing this atrium, creating a community for the whole family.

In addition, a large cavity is set up in the roof on the south side of the living room to secure a light garden, so that bright light pours into the living space all year round. A bright, airy, and clear living environment is secured under a large roof hiraya – Single-story Japanese House.