House in Taisei / Kazuto Nishi Architects

House in Taisei / Kazuto Nishi Architects

© Kai Nakamura

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  198.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kai Nakamura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toto, Ariafina, Sanwacompany, Sekino Kosan, Vectorworks 2018
  • Architect In Charge: Kazuto Nishi
  • Design Team: Kazuto Nishi Architects
  • Collaborators: Ryosuke Murasaki Architects
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

Text description provided by the architects. It is a two-family house with a total of seven people. This house is built facing the full traffic road. Because it is a relatively large house, we carefully planned its volume so as not to overwhelm the street. We have secured parking lots for the three requested vehicles, and are conscious of the plan of the cross section and roof slope, so that the proportions that can be seen as a hiraya. Also, instead of the cool appearance, the large roof has a wooden structure that gives a familiar impression.

© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

The aim was to create a house that would gently embrace the family's life without being overstated by architecture. When entering the interior, a large atrium space created by being aware of the gradient is secured. Each room is lined up facing this atrium, creating a community for the whole family.

© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

In addition, a large cavity is set up in the roof on the south side of the living room to secure a light garden, so that bright light pours into the living space all year round. A bright, airy, and clear living environment is secured under a large roof hiraya – Single-story Japanese House. 

© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

Project gallery

Kazuto Nishi Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House in Taisei / Kazuto Nishi Architects" 18 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935761/house-in-taisei-kazuto-nishi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

