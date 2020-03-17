House in El Chorrillo / Abarca + Palma

+ 24

Design Team: Francisco Abarca, Camilo Palma, Sebastián Ochoa, Nicolás Acosta

Construction: Washington Pérez

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A single-family house located in the area of Navidad, VI Region, in the rural sector of El Chorrillo, Pupuya. It is a longitudinally developed house of one floor that faces a pine forest near a soft hillside ordering all the enclosures in front of it. This closeness to the pine trees is a decision to conserve an existing natural space on the lot, a shadowy space that, through a perimeter of trees, builds a space where the common areas of the house seek to connect through terraces.

This longitudinal volume has only a simple movement on the roof that causes a hierarchical difference between the common space of the house, that space where all the family activities, the kitchen, the dining room and the living room, are located, all connected to a terrace inserted in the forest of pine trees and which in turn connects with a continuous corridor that turns the entire house. Constructively, the house is characterized by its front corners that seek to free the view through the use of glass as the predominant material, reducing the structure to a minimum, generating two diagonals in each direction of the volume that replace the presence of partitionings or any opaque material that limits the view.

The house is built in wood and SIP panels generating a modular coordination in all its construction elements. The cladding on the roof and facade is of black corrugated zinc sheets which generate a mono-material continuity throughout the volume.