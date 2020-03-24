World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. AERIEDESIGN Office / AERIEDESIGN

AERIEDESIGN Office / AERIEDESIGN

Save this project
AERIEDESIGN Office / AERIEDESIGN

© EMMA © EMMA © EMMA © EMMA + 27

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Offices Interiors
Nanjing, China
  • Architects: AERIEDESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  EMMA
  • Architect In Charge: Kai Cui
  • Construction: Nanjing Zhumu Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© EMMA
© EMMA

Text description provided by the architects. As an experienced practitioner of the design industry, we have always aspired to create a story.The office space should not only be a place for serious work, but also for a place for friendly mingling. We were surprised to discover this old garment manufacturing factory in the deep recesses of a narrow alley in the Gulou District of Nanjing. She is ironically secluded within the well-trafficked downtown area.

Save this picture!
© EMMA
© EMMA

In shaping the spatial structure, we decided to fully respect the space’s nature to to integrate the space with the spirit of the neighborhood. To capture the moment, we needed to balance the conflict between our space’s serenity against the cacophony of her surroundings. We wanted to preserve her façade and characteristic.

Save this picture!
© EMMA
© EMMA

When a a visitor takes the first step through the gate, it should seems as though transported through a portal to a different dimension – one that is the antithesis of one step prior. Any passerby will be intrigued and pleased to discover such a portal to transport them to a calm world.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

As we delve further, we will see an almost completely open area integrated into the building’s bulk structure. The floor and wall are monolithic – continuous and unified. Through the built-in difference in elevation in the floor, the space is conveniently delineated into different functional zones.   One could be in an office with co-workers then within a few steps be drinking tea with friends around a fireplace – reminiscing the past and enjoying the present.

Save this picture!
© EMMA
© EMMA

The structural support and beams retain the original appearance of the old civil construction, only for dust cover treatment. The outer layer of the building carries a long history, but we have given it new meaning, a tribute to the present of the decades-old factory building.

Save this picture!
© EMMA
© EMMA

The central island bar and the floor are made of the same material,which is our interpretation of the power of nature. Functionally, the bar effectively connect the office areas on both side of the space, realizing efficient work communication .

Save this picture!
© EMMA
© EMMA

As designers who grew up in the center of Nanjing, we have a special connection to this city. As Nanjing lies on the Yangtze river, we bridge this relationship by bringing a part of the Yangtze into our fish tank in the form of river stones. The Yangtze river stones bring a deep red, inciting a heavy sense of age into the walls and present in the form of rammed earth wall.

Save this picture!
© EMMA
© EMMA

The existing skylight has been repurposed to realize the interflow between indoor and outdoor so that the bamboo inside the space may thrive. Simplicity is not to give up the attention to detail, but to focus on the minutiae. And thus end the story.

Save this picture!
© EMMA
© EMMA

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 31 Qijiaoqiao, Ninghai Road, Gulou District, Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AERIEDESIGN
Office

Products

Glass Stone Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "AERIEDESIGN Office / AERIEDESIGN" 24 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935590/aeriedesign-firm-aeriedesign/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© EMMA

栖刻建筑设计事务所 / 栖刻建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream