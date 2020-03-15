The Virtues of Wood: an Interview with Vandkunsten Architects

Save this picture! CPH Shelter. Image Courtesy of CPH Containers

In this short video, Jens Thomas Arnfred and Søren Nielsen from the Danish office Vandkunsten Architects talk about wood and the many reasons why it makes for such excellent building material. The two architects discuss the sustainability advantages of using timber and reflect on its influence on our senses and mind, on our feeling of wellbeing.

Vandkunsten Architects is a well-established, Copenhagen-based architecture studio founded in 1970, whose work gravitates around social goals, community values and environmental sustainability. The practice has an extensive portfolio, ranging from residential, cultural and commercial projects, to urban planning, landscaping and refurbishment. Vandkunsten Architects is also a supporter of the low-rise,high-density housing model, having designed several such developments in the Scandinavian countries. The studio’s project, Housing on Lisbjerg Hill, won the 2019 Matilde Baffa Ugo Rivolta Award for European Architecture, a prize awarded by Order of Architects in Milan to the best European social housing. Other projects include the Expansion of the Bernadotte School, or the student housing project CPH Shelter.

Featured by the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, the interview was made in connection to the upcoming exhibition Living Better Lives with Vandkunsten.