KPF Reveals Plans for the Redevelopment of a Public Housing Complex Destroyed During Hurricane Sandy

KPF with NYCHA created a resiliency and renewal program for the Red Hook Houses in Brooklyn, severely damaged by Hurricane Sandy. The redevelopment plans aim to reduce the vulnerability of the area and its community.

Planning to improve the sustainability and livability of the development, the project will generate renewal schemes for the 28 buildings housing over 6,000 people in the neighborhood located on reclaimed land near the water. With an infrastructure in distress, especially all basement mechanical rooms, the area will have "two freestanding buildings for above ground boilers that incorporate community amenities in their design”.

Moreover, in order to decentralize the infrastructure and reduce the risk of widespread utility failure, KPF's intervention puts in place 14 utility pods, which will be responsible for providing heat and electricity to the buildings. Regarding flooding related issues, a concept entitled lily pad was developed, a landscape-based solution, to protect buildings and entrances. Raised earth at the center of internal courtyards guarantees permanent flood barriers, while low floodwall benches automatically deploy in the event of high water.

NYCHA’s largest development in the borough comprises the West Plant, a continuation of the park and the East Plant, a social meeting hub. With a bottom-up approach that incorporates community input, the project was based on data gathered in focus groups, interviews, surveys, and design workshops. Local knowledge was taken into consideration in every step of the design process.