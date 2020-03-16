World
Triangle House / NOTAN OFFICE

Triangle House / NOTAN OFFICE

© Nicolas Delaroche

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Waterloo, Belgium
  • Architects: NOTAN OFFICE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 225.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020
  • Photographs Photographs: Nicolas Delaroche
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Autodesk, Dynar Design, Joris Ide, Microsoft, Raposo, Trimble, Wienerberger
  • Design Team: Frédéric Karam, Arthur Wéry, Isis Desmaisons
  • Engineering: Formes et structures
© Nicolas Delaroche
© Nicolas Delaroche

Text description provided by the architects. The Triangle House is an individual house for a small family. When entering, its triangular shape points towards the entrance opening up to the garden. The main façade is oriented south. Five windows on a curved façade generate a continuously changing atmosphere. Outside a variable curvy shadow on the wall; inside an ever-varying light and multiple orientations. From its lights and materials, the project vibrates with time and seasons.

© Nicolas Delaroche
© Nicolas Delaroche
Axo
Axo
© Nicolas Delaroche
© Nicolas Delaroche

Natural white bricks, diverse brick apparatus, corrugated anodized steel, natural aluminum frames, concrete, and wood… All react and reflect the environment. Sober and yet alive. The combination of the circular façade with the triangular roof generates two covered terraces. In concordance with the sun path, the house avoids overheating in summer and comfort in winter.

© Nicolas Delaroche
© Nicolas Delaroche
© Nicolas Delaroche
© Nicolas Delaroche

The house is small, compact but generous. Half a square, the plan is an agglomeration of spaces, avoiding corridors. The living area is open but still capable to propose more intimate zones thanks to the curve and some floating elements. The chimney, the kitchen island or the wooden structural pillar articulates this fluid space.

© Nicolas Delaroche
© Nicolas Delaroche

With a ceiling bending from 2.5m to 4m height the living area is neither a loft nor a “classical” plan, the project combines the best of both worlds. A buffer layer hosting the entrance, the circulation, the kitchen, the bathroom, and all technical functions shield the house from the built environment, giving it increased independence.

© Nicolas Delaroche
© Nicolas Delaroche
© Nicolas Delaroche
© Nicolas Delaroche

Project gallery

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
Cite: "Triangle House / NOTAN OFFICE" 16 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935445/triangle-house-notan-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

