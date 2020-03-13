Architecture Measures it All: Why the Venice Biennale Should not be Postponed

Last week, the Venice Architecture Biennale announced that it would postpone its opening to August 29 while still maintaining the original closure date of November 29, shortening the Biennale to be only three months long. This sudden change follows the continued world-wide outbreak of the COVID-19 virus which has been shuttering events around the world to prevent its further spread. Since Italy is one of the countries currently fighting more than ten thousand cases of the virus, the Biennale stated that the decision comes from the overall threat to public health and the inability to prepare for the set up and installation of events in Venice.

In a world where architects attempt to tackle so many of societies largest questions, some are saying that the Biennale had the opportunity to take a stance and use architecture and design as a representation of how to prevent a future pandemic, instead of succumbing to the pressures from around the world. Venice, a city that is so often celebrated for it's strong culture and deeply rooted history in architecture and design, has become a ghost town. Postponing the event also instills a sense of fear, that the Biennale might be cancelled altogether, or at the minimum, it might change the essence of what the Biennale is to its core. Instead of the event focusing on the great achievements in design, or celebrating new schools of thought as we enter this new decade, it might become a showboat of sorts that only focuses on the initial celebrations of the event, and not on the ideas themselves.

I firmly believe that there is an opportunity to rise to the occasion and tackle the challenges of COVID-19 head on. While the tourists, party-goers, and dignitaries who attend the Biennale might see the later opening date as a benefit, architects should see this as a detriment to the practice. Architects are creative, and should view this year's Biennale as an opportunity to instill a sense of urgency in how we might aim to solve these sorts of problems. This outbreak doesn't have to jeopardize quality, but could instead, become a source of it. Maybe it's fitting that this year's theme, set by curator Hashim Sarkis, is "How will we live together?", since the world is asking itself this exact question right now. Forget about asking this question when the Biennale opens in August. Let's ask ourselves this question right now. Hans Hollein one said that the Biennale serves as a "seismograph" of our time. How are we going to measure this epidemic against architecture, and how are we going to take actionable solution and address it?

The reality of the situation is that even before the Biennale, we are being forced to adjust to a new way of living together. We can expect even more cities, regions, and even countries to be placed into quarantine. Governments are asking people to remain indoors if possible, and people are self-imposing social distancing on one another. Although sudden, what we are experiencing is a profound transformation of the spatial order we live in. It’s a crisis that needs to be heavily discussed in the architectural community. So why not start these discussions now, right in the midst of the current frenzy, and spark an urge to the entire architectural world to reconceptualize how we live together. This Biennale needs to be one that inspires us to design the spatial measures we should take, and to establish the boundaries that will provide the balance to remain in a functioning society.

Why not making the Biennale reflect on this pervasive new spatial condition, by making the event immediate and ubiquitous? Why not asking all selected participants to engage with this research period and become active and critical witnesses of the fundamental shift we are living through, that may affect the way we live together for years to come? Can the Biennale become the laboratory of spatial intelligence we so urgently need? Why wait out disaster, when it could be designed as a blessing in disguise for a profession in the one of the most extensive crises in living memory?

The Biennale over the last decade has been trying to teach us about change, and how to act upon it. It's time that we are finally put to the test. We should "report from the front," as Alejandro Aravena said when he curated the event in 2016. Or maybe it was said best by Rem Koolhaas, "NOw it's time to not just re-think, but re-make our 'fundamentals'".