Green House / FAB Architects

Lead Architects: Will Fisher, Mike Bell

Engineering : GL&SS

Contractor: Palali Construction

Cnc Fabrication: Cut & Construct

Text description provided by the architects. Green House consists of the renovation and extension of a terraced house in Croydon. Through discussions with the client, we developed a brief to expand and reinvigorate their terraced house to create more space for their growing family.

The design extends the living space, creating a high vaulted space at the rear drawing with porthole windows bringing much-needed light into the open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Arched openings are used to obscure structural elements whilst serving to zone the space into a cook, eat and play. Timber cladding inside and out adds definition to the simple, playful geometries which are designed to excite and inspire the client's children.