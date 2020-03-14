Softcom Head Office / Micdee Designs

+ 19

Offices • Lagos, Nigeria Architects: Micdee Designs

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 768.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Ruby’s Polaroid

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Floorkraft, Forte Oil, Glass.ng, Hausba Smarthomes, Precise Lighting, Somotex, TEDA Art, Taeillo

Architect In Charge: Michael Awonowo

Design Team: Mojisola Ajayi, Affia Ido, Anthonia Joseph

Clients: Softcom Nigeria Limited

Engineering: Azbell Engineering

Landscape: Landever

Collaborators: Spazio Ideale, Lush Interiors

Text description provided by the architects. Micdee Designs completed an office campus for one of Nigerian’s fastest growing tech companies in Ikeja, lagos Nigeria. Nigeria currently leads the pack as Africa develops to be one of the world’s fastest growing tech market as a result of the tech capital gravitating towards the region. This has resulted in a boost to its workplace infrastructure as indigenous tech companies aim to mirror their workspaces with those of their counterparts in Silicon Valley.

The building’s envelope adopts a minimalist approach that offers the surrounding landscape and bright interiors an opportunity to flourish. The almost predictable natural hues places an emphasis on neutrality that possesses a timeless feature and inspires an open embrace to all staff and visitors.

Taking into the consideration the kind of work that happens at Softcom, the two floors are adequately segmented to promote the core components of the company; Engineering and Sales. This results in a brighter and colorful ground floor to inspire the millennials that form the core of the company’s staff and a more neutral first floor to communicate competence to clients. This forms a distinction that ultimately plays a major role in how the company operates.