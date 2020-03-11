World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House in Ansião / Espaço P2

House in Ansião / Espaço P2

Save this project
House in Ansião / Espaço P2

© José Campos © José Campos © José Campos © José Campos + 31

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Ansião, Portugal
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. Ti Clara house is a project that goes beyond its physical limits.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Axonometric View
Axonometric View
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

In addition to the practicalities inherent to the architectural project, imperceptible questions such as the history of its inhabitants were also considered; - memories, dreams and desires are represented in objects that have been kept for generations. These have been incorporated into the new space.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

In the context of the popular architecture of the region, the project approach was to recreate a functional, material and technical scenario that would respond to the client´s living requirements.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

The distribution of spaces is therefore very clear and rational. The domestic scale was fundamental in order to bring a humanist and sensorial character of a farm house.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Construction techniques and material choices derive from this goal of keeping the "Truth" in architecture. Traditional and local materials are treated with rigor and care expressed in a contemporary manner.

All the furniture was designed according to the needs of each space. This work was complemented with some existing furniture that have been carefully restored. It gave to the new living spaces a more intense, comfortable and welcoming experience.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Espaço P2
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "House in Ansião / Espaço P2" [Casa em Ansião / Espaço P2] 11 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935294/house-in-ansiao-espaco-p2/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream