World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. Bhiraj Tower at Sathorn / 1819

Bhiraj Tower at Sathorn / 1819

Save this project
Bhiraj Tower at Sathorn / 1819

© Tinnaphop Chawatin © Tinnaphop Chawatin © Tinnaphop Chawatin © Tinnaphop Chawatin + 34

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Landscape Architecture, Office Buildings
Khet Yan Nawa, Thailand
  • Landscape Architects: 1819
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8000.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Tinnaphop Chawatin
  • Lead Landscape Architects: Mr Palang Sittithaworn
  • Design Team: Mr.Thunhapol Jungsangasom , Mr. wichan Saekong , Miss. KANOGKAN TUNGPANYALERT
  • Clients: Bhirajburi
  • Architect : Buranasathann
  • Landscape Constructor: 19th Landscape
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
© Tinnaphop Chawatin

Text description provided by the architects. In the pre- Sathorn Road, It was the Canal used to for circulation before, and there were various planting. The Bhiraj Tower’s project is an improvement of the building and storage space of the former office, suitable for the modern atmosphere of the Sathorn Road, which is Thailand's major economic source.

Save this picture!
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
© Tinnaphop Chawatin

The main concept of landscape design is to create a virtual environment to bring out the shade of " Canal sathorn " is back here again. By combining the original architectural styles. Building materials and original areas and all exciting trees are available with a modern new style. Meet the lives of the people who go on Sathorn Road and create an atmosphere of the project in the historical Sathorn area. It's not a rush, but with the look of a modern-looking project attracts new generations.

Save this picture!
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
Save this picture!
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
© Tinnaphop Chawatin

The Peacock Tail is the main characteristic of the Sathorn Canal. Landscape Architect are combining the design of the peacock tail flower. In a triangle, weave together. Represents the context of the area through the geometric form. It also means that it is a symbol of the project owner. 

Save this picture!
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
© Tinnaphop Chawatin

The original context of the physical area, such as the exciting tree, is available in the project. The building model includes non-used construction materials in the area, applying various sorting patterns to be able to live together with project development harmoniously.

Save this picture!
© Tinnaphop Chawatin
© Tinnaphop Chawatin

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Sathorn road, Yananwa, Bangkok, Thailand

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
1819
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Offices Office buildings Thailand
Cite: "Bhiraj Tower at Sathorn / 1819" 10 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935254/bhiraj-tower-at-sathorn-1819/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream