World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. FLO Apartment / Marina Portolano Arquitetura + Flavia Torres Arquitetura

FLO Apartment / Marina Portolano Arquitetura + Flavia Torres Arquitetura

Save this project
FLO Apartment / Marina Portolano Arquitetura + Flavia Torres Arquitetura

© Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba + 30

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Vila Ipojuca, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Maíra Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Baraúna, Cia das Telhas, Deca izy, Decorart, Estúdio Bola, FRANKE, Firgal, Ovo, Projeto de pedra, REKA, Teto Móveis, Trimble
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located in a privileged area of the building: on the only floor where each unit has access to a private garden as well as an external area. A fundamental premisse of the project was, therefore, to heighten the connection between the apartment and the outdoors. 

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

In this project we had the perfect opportunity to create the open space and inside/outside feeling of a garden house in a new São Paulo apartment block. To make the most out of this opportunity we extended the garden into the interior of the apartment. In the entrance hall, we proposed a garden under the stairs, which dialogues with the external area adjacent to it. The floor is made of raw bricks, and the same material is also found on the terrace, just outside the living room. In this way, the inside and the outside could come together cohesively. On the external deck, we proposed a pergola in wood and metal structure, which provides a pleasant shade on sunny days whilst also allowing the use of the external area on rainy days, with a table for communal eating. 

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The project sought to create an identity for itself via the use of specific materials that create a connection between the common areas of the apartment. To promote this spatial relationship among different areas, we chose the wooden slat, applied in the entrance hall, where it provides the cozy feeling of ‘coming home’, and in a linear cabinet, which connects the living room, kitchen and utility room. In addition, it also equips the space with the storage and infrastructure needed for a fully functional leaving space.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

On the second floor you will find the couple's bedroom, the baby's bedroom as well as a small office. For each room, tailored furniture was designed, aiming to better meet the needs of each occupant.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Marina Portolano
Office
Flavia Torres Arquitetura
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "FLO Apartment / Marina Portolano Arquitetura + Flavia Torres Arquitetura" [Apartamento FLO / Marina Portolano Arquitetura + Flavia Torres Arquitetura] 10 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935160/flo-apartment-marina-portolano-arquitetura-plus-flavia-torres-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream