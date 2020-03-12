World
Catapilco House / Benjamín Goñi H + Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos

Catapilco House / Benjamín Goñi H + Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Catapilco, Chile
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 310.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Andrés Goñi H
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aislacel, Autodesk, Cintac®, Instapanel, Northway, Trimble
  • Lead Architect: Benjamín Goñi
  • Design Team: Gregorio Barros
  • Engineering: Felipe Cardemil
  • Landscape: Nicolás Sanchez
  • Lighting Design: María José Sanchez
Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in a rural lot, and this specific plot is 240 x 44 meters and an important fraction is a hill with a steep slope and abundant native vegetation. The clients imagined a house that greatly favored family life, designed to give great importance to receiving their guests, and one where many different activities could coexist simultaneously.

First floor plan
First floor plan
The project was generated around arranging (o structuring) the program in groups of activities, conceptualizing them as 3 distinct volumes: The first two are the two-floor volume of bedrooms and the public spaces volume of greater height. Both are arranged as parallel bodies that are related by a glass corridor and a terrace, which makes up the house on an “H” shaped floor, leaving an access patio, and a patio of light between both volumes and closing towards the hill with a hat that is tied with a cantilevered volume that rests in an outdoor fireplace. The position of that body on the ground was placed in relation to two native trees that were maintained and incorporated into the design, leaving a space as an access patio towards which the house closes, thus enclosing the rest of the land to which the project opens, taking advantage of the sun and the natural scenery.

Section and elevation
Section and elevation
The third volume is the autonomous barbecue and it is thought of as a light pavilion, away from the house and arranged as a boundary between the plane and the hill; between what would be intervened with landscaping and what remains without intervention.

Section and elevation
Section and elevation
About this office
Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos
Office
Benjamín Goñi H
Office

Cite: "Catapilco House / Benjamín Goñi H + Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos" [Casa Catapilco / Benjamín Goñi H + Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos] 12 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935076/catapilco-house-benjamin-goni-h-plus-claro-plus-westendarp-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

