World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Animal Shelter
  4. Chile
  5. Aviary and Stable Park El Encanto / DRAA

Aviary and Stable Park El Encanto / DRAA

Save this project
Aviary and Stable Park El Encanto / DRAA

© Felipe Camus © Felipe Camus © Felipe Camus © Felipe Camus + 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Animal Shelter, Other Structures
Chile
  • Architects: DRAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2045.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Felipe Camus
  • Design Team: Nicolas del Rio, Felipe Camus
  • Engineering: Enzo Valladares
  • Landscape: Martín del Río, Del Río Sur proyectos de paisaje.
  • Consultants: Timber S.A.
  • Collaborators: Magdalena Besomi, Linda Lanzavecchia
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus

Text description provided by the architects. Following an invitation from the landscaping office DEL RIO SUR we were asked to propose a masterplan and installations for an animal Park in the north side of the Rupanco Lake, a pristine rural location with views to various geographical landmarks.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus
Save this picture!
Site
Site
Save this picture!
© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus

The idea proposed separated areas where the animals could freely wander to others where human interaction was required, such as feeding, passive contemplation or veterinarian assistance.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus
Save this picture!
Aviary - Sections
Aviary - Sections
Save this picture!
© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus

The architectural expression of the different pavilions is the result of a research where the visual unity is mainly provided by the building system more than just by material or style. The wood digital cut system is a prefab technology and given the distance to urban centres and scarce qualified workmanship was chosen. The investigation was based in Berndt and Hilla Becher’s photographic rural archives finding particular interest in structural systems where the knot had to be spread from a single point given the thickness of the concurring timber elements such as beams, pillars and diagonals. We called this knot a displaced joint.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus
Save this picture!
Stable - Plan
Stable - Plan
Save this picture!
© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus

The pavilions projected consist of two aviaries, a stable, a bridge, observations towers among other complementary elements such as fences and water collectors to be built in time. The first ones to be built are:

Save this picture!
© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus

The minor aviary
For a given number of birds, the roughly 10x4 and 7 metres high aviary is built on top of a concrete base which stabilises the structure in the slope. Height is a major factor as it was required for the species incorporated which needed from a full Arrayan tree to be contained inside. The structural challenge demands for a double layer of diagonals of displaced joints specified in the central part of the façade, as free access had to be granted in the top lower and upper parts, where an observation bridge permits for higher views.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus

Deer stable
The access pavilion of the park holds the deer stables and an observation and storing room. This strategic location splits and organises the different paddocks and pathways of the park.
Structurally is solved in the similar way with the displaced joint taking the long façade frame incorporating ventilation louvres and a double inclination roof.
The whole timber mounting process was done by a team of two people directed by a supervisor engineer in 10, without leaving any remaining materials, waste or major damage to the land or animals.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Rupanco Lake, Los Lagos, Chile

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DRAA
Office

Products

Wood Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Veterinary Animal Shelter Other Other Structures Chile
Cite: "Aviary and Stable Park El Encanto / DRAA" [Aviario y pesebrera Parque El Encanto / DRAA] 10 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935031/aviary-and-stable-park-el-encanto-draa/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream