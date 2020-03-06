World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Japan
  5. Mutan Gallery Shop / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Mutan Gallery Shop / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Save this project
Mutan Gallery Shop / APOLLO Architects & Associates

© Masao Nishikawa © Masao Nishikawa © Masao Nishikawa © Masao Nishikawa + 30

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Gallery
Komatsu, Japan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 63.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Masao Nishikawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: LED, Nikka Stone, Washi Paper
  • Lead Architect: Satoshi Kurosaki
  • Concept Design: Shinichiro Ogata (SIMPLICITY)
  • Structure: Reinforced Concrete
  • Structural Engineer : Masaki Structure Laboratory (Kenta Masaki)
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. A gallery space for Kutani ware from the Kinzangama kiln. Mutan means a silent beginning. Creation free from the self.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

The creator’s feeling of happiness born of steady day-to-day discipline at Kinzangama kiln; the breath and deportment of artisans exuding from masterpieces of yesteryear that slumber in stone storehouses; even the silent conservations of the old craftsmen that would once have taken place there – all of these, we wish to incorporate and express in works for the present era. It is based on this idea that we have decided to name this space Mutan. By communicating the somewhat esoteric values of Kutani ware directly from creator to user through the concept of Mutan, Kinzangama kiln seeks to create a space in which to explore the pleasures of a lifestyle with Kutani ware.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

The space is a collaboration involving planning and basic design by Shinichiro Ogata of SIMPLICITY and implementation design by APOLLO. The Kanagaso stone used here, in addition to having been utilized in the construction of storehouses and stone walls since time immemorial, can also be said to be a symbol of the local area. To be built with such stone is to show reverence for nature and for culture. Like an ancient stone burial chamber, the space has a very simple structure – a sacred space illuminated only by natural light that filters in from the skylight above.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Komatsu, Ishikawa, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
APOLLO Architects & Associates
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery Japan
Cite: "Mutan Gallery Shop / APOLLO Architects & Associates" 06 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934986/mutan-gallery-shop-apollo-architects-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream