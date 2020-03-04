World
Sonzay's Sports Dojo / Bauchet de La Bouvrie Architects

Sonzay’s Sports Dojo / Bauchet de La Bouvrie Architects

© Simon Bauchet

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gymnasium, Sports Field
Sonzay, France
  Area: 382.0
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Simon Bauchet
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Atlantic, BEG Luxomat, Copper Safety, Cosylva, Dörken, Eaton's Lighting Division, HUET, Isonat, Jetto, Ninz, Profils systèmes, Saint -Gobain, Sca Timber, Sermes, Swiss Krono AG
  • Lead Architects: Romain de La Bouvrie, Simon Bauchet
© Simon Bauchet
© Simon Bauchet
© Simon Bauchet

Text description provided by the architects. Placed at the entrance of the village, it is the new equipment of a current sports complex. With careful regards to the inside as well as to the outside, the orientation, openings, and cladding of the facades are determined by the landscape, whereas the plan and the circulations are determined by the practice of the sport.

© Simon Bauchet
© Simon Bauchet
© Simon Bauchet

Thus, a square volume fits in-between the gymnasium, the football club’s locker room and the refreshment bar. Covered by Douglas-fir cladding, a covered joint apparatus inherited from the traditional codes of farmhouses or hangars helps respect the rural site’s character.

© Simon Bauchet
© Simon Bauchet
© Simon Bauchet
Floor plan
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Simon Bauchet
© Simon Bauchet
© Simon Bauchet

The inside is built with the same expression, the carefully designed framework, left visible, creates a singular space above the tatami mats. The distribution plan is made all around the mat area, following a clear system distinguishing two East-West programmatic lanes sheltering cloakrooms, restrooms as well as technical rooms and a circulation and contemplation lane in the North, which completely opens up on the landscape in the South.

© Simon Bauchet
© Simon Bauchet
© Simon Bauchet

From this area, seated spectators enjoy the view through large pane windows surmounted by a 1.40m lintel. This set-up provides a natural quality of light without blinding or overheating the judokas like with direct light. The panels above these windows are designed to create a light pleat that contributes to the uniqueness of the space while optimizing acoustic comfort.

© Simon Bauchet
© Simon Bauchet
© Simon Bauchet

The construction part consists of limiting as much as possible the structural work by using raw and bio-sourced materials. With the exception of the foundations and the roof, the entire building is made of wood (insulation, framework, partitions, interior joinery, and furniture).

© Simon Bauchet
© Simon Bauchet
© Simon Bauchet

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Rue du 8 Mai 1945, 37360 Sonzay, France

About this office
Bauchet de La Bouvrie Architects
#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium sports field France
Cite: "Sonzay’s Sports Dojo / Bauchet de La Bouvrie Architects" 04 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934841/sonzays-dojo-bauchet-de-la-bouvrie-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

