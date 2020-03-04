World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. Innovation Hub Acid House Barcelona / ARQUITECTURA-G

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Innovation Hub Acid House Barcelona / ARQUITECTURA-G

Save this project
Innovation Hub Acid House Barcelona / ARQUITECTURA-G

© José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia + 11

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Cultural Center
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: ARQUITECTURA-G
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: José Hevia
  • Structure Consultant: Toni Casas
  • Landscaping: Esther Ribas
  • Engineering: TDI enginyers
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The project consisted in the transformation of an old factory into a cultural and creative centre for entrepreneurship and business innovation. The building is composed of two aisles, the main one, a double pitched roof volume and the second one, a double height ceiling space. The project is located in the Poblenou neighbourhood of Barcelona and accommodates different types of businesses and projects, such as Folch, Elisava, Vice, Nomad coffee, Whitehorse and Offf all joined under the name of Acid House Barcelona.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The project is planned for a 10 years period span, which ultimately led the project to be influenced by an economy of means. By strategically placing the different actors involved the configuration and distribution of the pre-existing factory space has been respected and preserved - an office in the main aisle, classroom, bathrooms, office and workspace in the adjacent one.  

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The area of direct contact with the street on the ground floor has been used to place offices, shop windows, cafeteria and meeting rooms, consequently serving as a filter with the private spaces. 

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

With the aim of unifying the space, the very diverse pre existing materials and textures of the factory, were painted with a single colour. The juxtaposition of the glass enclosures and the wooden flooring, the sprayed plaster combined with the textures of the masonry walls as well as the riveted beams and trussed the industrial past of the place is ordered and yet valued.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The possibilities of different use of the spaces are expressed through mobile furniture such as mobile tables, stands or staircase, which ultimately are detached from the fixed built matter. The vegetation brings a colourful note to the set and is put into use by enclosing a meeting room in the main space.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Institut Municipal d'Urbanisme, Carrer de Bolívia, 105, 08018 Barcelona, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ARQUITECTURA-G
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Refurbishment Renovation Cultural Center Spain
Cite: "Innovation Hub Acid House Barcelona / ARQUITECTURA-G" [Centro de innovación Acid House Barcelona / ARQUITECTURA-G] 04 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934840/innovation-hub-acid-house-barcelona-arquitectura-g/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream