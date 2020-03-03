World
  5. Druim House / RX Architects

Druim House / RX Architects

Druim House / RX Architects

© Richard Chivers © Richard Chivers © Richard Chivers © Richard Chivers + 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Winchelsea Beach, United Kingdom
  • Interior Design: Laura Massey
  • Engineering: Stephen Evans Associates
  • Contractor : Myriad Construction
  • Consultants: NuHeat
© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers

Text description provided by the architects. The site sits within Rye Nature Reserve designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is surrounded by a shingle landscape.

© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers

The project involves the reconfiguration and remodeling of an existing unfinished detached house. The design aims to expand and improve the living accommodation and internal layout, whilst maximising the light and open views across the adjacent nature reserve and beyond to the sea.

© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers

The design proposes a replacement first floor to provide extra sleeping accommodation and improved views towards the sea. The first floor cantilevers over the western elevation, to create a covered entrance canopy below to shelter the entrance from the exposed prevailing winds.

© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers

The Ground floor layout opens up on all elevations to the nature reserve and sea views, as well as the shingle ridges to the north. The layout gives a large open plan kitchen, living and dining space with a staircase that runs up and around the central brick chimney with slot views to the rear. There is a library snug with a balcony on the first floor with views of the sea along with 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is also a detached single storey games room and annex studio with a log burner.

© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers

RX Architects
Cite: "Druim House / RX Architects" 03 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934808/druim-house-rx-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

