French Embassy in Accra / Segond-Guyon Architectes

Local Architect: DGB

Clients: French Ministry of foreign Affairs

Engineering: MTC

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within the French Ambassador Residence in Ghana. This site is remarkable due to the architecture value of the Building, rare colonial architecture from the 50’s, and the quality of the 3ha Park’s landscape. The architectural language of the new Embassy finds its inspiration in the respect of these two major components of the site.

The new Embassy is designed as a sober and compact architecture. The volumes, pierced by 2 patios, are rationally stacked to offer a unique and coherent entity. The relationship between the existing and the new building is reinforced by the use of similar architectural features such as cantilevers and terraces. Theses cantilevers creates pedestrian alleys along the building protected from the sun. The rhythm of the façade reflects the inner functional organization and the partitions of the offices. A great modularity of the inner space is making possible thank to the rationalization of the façade module.

The smooth, shiny and ingeniously folded facade reflects its environment and reacts to the natural light, changing the facade colors along the day. The external insulation is covered by prefabricated concrete panels and the windows joinery is made of local iroko wood. The inside floor is all made of terrazzo. The double-height space of the reception is emphasized by the geometrical pattern of the terrazzo floor.