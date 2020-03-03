World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. deNormanville House Extension / T B A / Thomas Balaban Architect

deNormanville House Extension / T B A / Thomas Balaban Architect

Save this project
deNormanville House Extension / T B A / Thomas Balaban Architect
Save this picture!
Courtesy of TBA
Courtesy of TBA

Courtesy of TBA Courtesy of TBA Courtesy of TBA Courtesy of TBA + 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Montreal, Canada
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 153.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Artemide, Belden, Cabano, Mutina, Portes Unies St-Michel, Raw, Rich Brillant Willing
  • Design Team: Thomas Balaban, Jennifer Thorogood, Mikaèle Fol, Pascale Julien
  • Engineering: Latéral
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of TBA
Courtesy of TBA

Text description provided by the architects. Montreal’s shoebox homes emerged on the outskirts of the city in tandem with the development of the tramway system at the beginning of the 20th century. The modest flat-roofed, single storey boxes were built as starter homes, often measuring no more than 600 square feet in area. The shoebox was usually a self-build, designed to be expanded upon in a piecemeal fashion as need and money arose. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of TBA
Courtesy of TBA
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of TBA
Courtesy of TBA

The controversial replacement of the typology with low-rise multi-unit developments in recent years has seen equally controversial protective regulations put in place in central Montreal boroughs. DeNormanville is part of a first wave of protection-era additions exploring new avenues for more modest transformation of the city’s ubiquitous one-storey typology. The project responds in a relatively radical way and with limited financial means to the principal challenges of designing a front yard addition to a small structure of architectural interest.

Save this picture!
Axo diagram
Axo diagram

Taking the maximum preservation of the site’s mature Siberian elm trees as its primary point of departure, the intervention is created to delicately weave around the trees in the front yard, and provide a series of new room-sized outdoor spaces. While the old structure now finds itself at the heart of the new home, the project establishes on the street the presence of a one storey house, a gesture that is modest, minimal, and remarkable.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of TBA
Courtesy of TBA

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
T B A / Thomas Balaban Architect
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Canada
Cite: "deNormanville House Extension / T B A / Thomas Balaban Architect" 03 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934799/denormanville-house-extension-t-b-a-thomas-balaban-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream