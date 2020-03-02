World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Turkey
  5. Taksim Pavilion / IND [Inter.National.Design]

Taksim Pavilion / IND [Inter.National.Design]

Save this project
Taksim Pavilion / IND [Inter.National.Design]

© Hacer Bozkurt © Hacer Bozkurt © Hacer Bozkurt Courtesy of IND [Inter.National.Design] + 47

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Pavilion
Turkey
  • Lead Architect: IND [Inter.National.Design]
  • Client: İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Cultural Heritage Projects Directorate
  • Design Team: Arman Akdoğan, Felix Madrazo, Elvan Çalışkan,Beyza Öztürk, Oğuz Can Yürek
  • Consultants: Ömer Yılmaz, Haydar Karabey, Mahir Polat, Oktay Özel, Merve Ala
  • Structure Consultant : Attec Design, Ahmet Topbaş, Tarık Ateşer,Gökçe Hazar
  • Electricity Consultant: Özgür Şahin, Yasin Çetin
  • Contractor : Cansu Doğan, Tempus Cultural Heritage, Museum exhibition, preservation Limited
  • Content Exhibition: Mehmet Kendil
  • Graphic Design: Timuçin Unan
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of IND [Inter.National.Design]
Courtesy of IND [Inter.National.Design]

Kavuşma Durağı  _ Convergence Stop -  The most important public spaces of democracy for contemporary cities are squares. Those who live in the city come together freely in these spaces where their differences turn into acquaintances and a feeling of belonging to the city becomes open for everyone. Therefore, cities find a meaning through the presence of squares.

Save this picture!
Axonometric View
Axonometric View
Save this picture!
First level plan
First level plan

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality has initiated the process of redesigning a number of important public places with the participation of Istanbul residents in order to enhance the life of the city and to assert the right for a free urban life in Istanbul. Urban design competitions will be opened for important squares of Istanbul, especially Taksim Square.

Save this picture!
© Hacer Bozkurt
© Hacer Bozkurt

Through a series of events such as workshops, panels, exhibitions, and forums with the slogans of "tell me your opinion" and "be part of the city" the competitions become a process that is open to everyone's participation. The most important place of all this collective decision-making process is the meeting, activity and exhibition structure named "Convergence Stop" established in Taksim Square by the initiative of IBB / Cultural Heritage Project Directorate.

Save this picture!
© Hacer Bozkurt
© Hacer Bozkurt
Save this picture!
© Hacer Bozkurt
© Hacer Bozkurt

The pavilion is an amphitheatre made up of two wings that connect to the square through steps at both sides. The stage becomes an activity platform surrounded by two tribunes that face each other. The steps are made of wood modules that are placed on a steel structure. The stage hosts a surface of 180m2 where dance, theatre, music or spontaneous performances can be watched. More importantly, the urban design competition finalists will be voted by the Istanbulians here, making the pavilion a place to discuss new ideas for the city. Under the amphitheatre an exhibition space includes an overview of the history of Taksim square. The envelope is made of thin steel elements that become also the handrails above.

Save this picture!
© Okan Ulusoy
© Okan Ulusoy
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Okan Ulusoy
© Okan Ulusoy

The pavilion “Convergence Stop” will not only serve Istanbul residents of Taksim Square, but it will also be moved eventually to locations such as Bakırköy Square, Waterfront Regulations between Salacak-Harem and Kadıköy Square. The pavilion will continue to function as a participation platform during the urban design competitions of these areas. After the whole process, it will be placed in a yet to be selected park in Istanbul.

Save this picture!
© Okan Ulusoy
© Okan Ulusoy

Joining Station designed by IND [Inter.National.Design] Istanbul branch was built in Istanbul Taksim Square in 2020. Note: At this text is written the pavilion has been requested for removal by the central government. It is expected it will be moved to Bagcılar Square.

Save this picture!
© Yasin Akgül
© Yasin Akgül

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Taksim Square, Gümüşsuyu, 34435 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
IND [Inter.National.Design]
Office

Products

Wood Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavilion Turkey
Cite: "Taksim Pavilion / IND [Inter.National.Design]" 02 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934719/taksim-pavilion-ind-inteationaesign/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream