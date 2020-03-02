World
Urban/Soup Market Fit for Soup Start-up / Designliga

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Fast Food
Munich, Germany
  • Architects: Designliga
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 62.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Andreas Hoernisch
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Magis
  • Head Of Interior Design: Christina Koepf
  • Managing Partner, Creative Director: Sasa Stanojcic
  • Partner, Art Director: Andreas Doehring
  • Design: Dominik Pander
  • Interior Design: Agnes Leitenbacher
  • Clients: Tim Maiwald, Daniel Schmel
  • Collaborators: Sebastian Blum, Viktor Gilz, Björn Wallbaum
Text description provided by the architects. Urban Soup GmbH is a Munich-based startup. It was founded in 2015 by Tim Maiwald and Daniel Schmel, both students at the time. Their mission was to create delicious soups for sipping straight out of the jar – and by doing so, play the ubiquitous fast-food chains at their own game.

Task. Develop and implement a brand and retail design concept for market testing with the aim of rolling out a nationwide franchise.

Approach. Starting from an examination of what determines urbanity, the creative approach was built on themes of improvisation, connectivity and privacy, and subcultural communication. The core idea of “We´re working on it” reflected the individual themes and brought together all design activities. 

The modular structure created flexible, customizable design options for both corporate and interior design while showcasing the distinctive brand profile. Individual store designs drew on the modules for colour scheme (e.g. “Potato Soup” base colour used for all materials), materials (perforated wood, mesh, neon lighting, steel, glass) and styling (walls of posters, defined elements of improvisation, wall graphics).

Project location

Address: Munich, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Designliga
