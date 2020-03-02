Restoration of Castello dei Doria a Dolceacqua / LD+SR architetti

Save this picture! Courtesy of LD + SR architetti

+ 71

Lead Architects: Luca Dolmetta, Silvia Rizzo architetti

Project Team: Arch. Danilo Cupioli, Arch. Paola Pilotto, Arch. Amir Reza Arya

Structural Engineering : Ing. Mauro Cevoli

Installations : Ing. Alberto Frisoni

Designers: Arch. William Meli, Arch. Bernardet Urbanovics

Cse : Ing. Claudio Perrino

Text description provided by the architects. After widespread interventions of restoration undertaken since the early 90 's, 2012-2015 covered the restoration and consolidation of certain portions of the main external walls of the Castle (sailing North, Savoy bastion minor), the recovery of the main open spaces that surround it in diffuse form the complex, the establishment of a system of trails that leads the visitor to discover different points of perception of landscapes that surround the monument. The "value" of the Castle is the close relationship between Castle and place where it fits. A relationship was so charming by bringing Claude Monet repeatedly to visit Dolceacqua and capture bridge and Castle in a famous painting by 1884 housed in the Musée Marmottan Monet in Paris.

The Castle situated in a dominant position overlooking the village below is in extreme point advantage to control the Valley of the river of the Nervia Valley. The project seeks to enhance the strategic position, making travel to the visitor the different stages of completion of the building discover some enclosed spaces created in the few portions of the building survived the various bombings and ensuing fires over time, but especially a guided path towards the various land control points.

The restoration and strengthening of masonry degraded extensively featured in significant form the surgery completed in 2015. Any need for structural reinforcement or static improvement though it was turned into an architectural project, also of iron parts that, depending on the requirement, have become paths, passages, elements of reconstruction of portions of walls partly missing or being complete detachment. Items always perceived as new parts, reversible and always side by side with existing fit evident.