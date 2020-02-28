World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Villa Vista / Znameni Ctyr Architekti

Villa Vista / Znameni Ctyr Architekti

Save this project
Villa Vista / Znameni Ctyr Architekti

© Alex Shoots Buildings © Alex Shoots Buildings © Alex Shoots Buildings © Alex Shoots Buildings + 44

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Czech Republic
Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. A large residential compound, located in traditional city villas quarter Hanspaulka, is surrounded by a historical garden park, on sloping terrain. The garden itself, together with panoramic views of Prague's skyline, are the main inspirations for the design concept. Its massing and apparently minimalist composition are formed by ingenious stacking of five blocks – storeys.

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The lowest one – entrance and parking level extending to the exterior granite covered yard is wholly cut into the terrain. The second storey is also partly submerged. It is the largest by floor area and forming masonry pedestal of the house. Glazed main living space, which is situated on it, is full of natural light and surrounded on all sides by mature trees. This central living space also opens up into the lower and higher level of the house via two inner galleries.

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The atrium in the large terrace behind the house is based on the same principle of the visual interconnection of the fourth storey. Above this fully-glazed central-living space, one finds levitating sculpture-like mass, similar to the lower, partially submerged second storey. Both of these massive blocks of well-balanced proportions and horizontal corner windows, designate the living space which opens up towards exterior separated only by glazing.

Save this picture!
© Veronika Raffajova
© Veronika Raffajova
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Veronika Raffajova
© Veronika Raffajova

The use of the brick face of irregular brick joint accentuates the horizontality of the whole architectural composition. The highest positioned roof terrace, with the small wholly glazed superstructure, serves as a vantage point, surrounded by roof-garden with perennials. The concept of layering of solid and hollow volumes, simple geometry and submerging into the sloping terrain, lightens the whole impression of a 5-storey mansion.

Save this picture!
© Veronika Raffajova
© Veronika Raffajova
Save this picture!
© Veronika Raffajova
© Veronika Raffajova

The house doesn´t project into the garden, but it allows itself to be surrounded and interpenetrated by the garden. Front street and formal part of the garden is reminiscent of French geometric style, composed of horizontal strips of perennials and box trees. Behind the hedge of shaped yew trees, one finds a private garden space designed in the natural English park style. 

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Znameni Ctyr Architekti
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Czech Republic
Cite: "Villa Vista / Znameni Ctyr Architekti" 28 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934540/villa-vista-znameni-ctyr-architekti/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream