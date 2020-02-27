PLAID Offices / BROOK Inc.

+ 16

Architect In Charge: Nobuto Ogawa

Design Team: BROOK Inc.

Clients: PLAID Inc.

Project Management: Trail Heads Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. Upon their relocation to the four times bigger office space in the heart of Tokyo, PLAID was looking to create contemporary offices realizing all of their ideal workplace ideas that they could not have in the previous offices. However, we had a chance to think twice before the completion of the preliminary design, as PLAID raised a doubt that their new offices cramming all their requirements might not be able to keep up with their future business changes.

In response to this, BROOK in tandem with TRAIL HEADS proposed the MVO (Minimum Viable Office) plan under the theme of “An Office Never Completes” to realize updatable offices just as PLAID’s SaaS product. The layout of approx. 600 square meters floor space was designed with a lot of white-space with minimal decorations. There is even no wall in the space. Furniture and other equipment were kept to a bare minimum. Instead, all the desks, meeting tables and cafe counter were carefully created to meet the most comfortable measurements for PLAID.

In addition, the original wooden mock-up box furniture was provided in the open area for their employees to think and test what kind and size of furniture they would need next by combining the box prototypes. Offices are often designed to fulfill the requirements at the time of relocation. However, this updatable MVO would continue evolving in accordance with PLAID’s business changes, which represents their corporate mission of creating new value continuously.