Save this article
250 young people from Europe and beyond will come to Slavutych, Northern Ukraine, for 11 days (27.05 - 07.06 ). During the event, participants will inhabit an abandoned hospital in the city center.

25 workshops, run by architectural students and young professionals, will tackle the theme Poliklinika (clinic), which is focusing on healthcare and its relation to architecture. Selected by an open call, workshops may vary from design and construction to theoretic research and conceptual art.

We welcome applications from anyone - student or professional in the field of architecture, design, art, or any other area of expertise closely related to spatial practices anywhere in the world, can apply by filling out the form on our website.

The deadline for applications will be 20th March 2020. Applications will be processed on a rolling basis until the 20th March; once we fill the 200 participant spots, or we reach 20th March, we will stop accepting applications. (Read: Submit early!)

Download the information related to this competition here.

  • Title

    Call for Submitions: Participation in SESAM 2020 Poliklinika

  • Type

    Call for Submissions

  • Organizers

    EASA Ukraine

  • Submission Deadline

    March 20, 2020 11:30 PM

  • Venue

    Slavutych, Ukraine

  • Price

    100 €

#Tags

Competitions & Opportunities

This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Call for Submitions: Participation in SESAM 2020 Poliklinika" 27 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934470/call-for-submitions-participation-in-sesam-2020-poliklinika/> ISSN 0719-8884

