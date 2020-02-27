World
2inOne House / Haro Architects

2inOne House / Haro Architects

© Oscar Baumgartner © Oscar Baumgartner © Oscar Baumgartner © Oscar Baumgartner + 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Houses Interiors
Salzburg, Austria
  • Architects: Haro Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 670.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Oscar Baumgartner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dabene, Dabene, Duravit, Franz Oberndorfer GmbH & Co KG, Franz Oberndorfer GmbH & Co KG, Graphisoft SE, Hansgrohe, Hella, Iso Span, Iso Span, M Sora, M Sora, PREFA
© Oscar Baumgartner
© Oscar Baumgartner

Text description provided by the architects. 2inOne is an integration exercise within the urban fabric. The plot is located in Gneis, a suburban area of the city of Salzburg characterized by a dense fabric of single-family homes. Over time and as a result of successive segregations, “residual” plots have emerged which, due to their size, proportions or orientation, are less attractive for real estate development.

© Oscar Baumgartner
© Oscar Baumgartner
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Oscar Baumgartner
© Oscar Baumgartner

With a 60x14m dimension along its north-south direction and enclosed between buildings; the plot has been preserved unbuilt. Our project tries to take advantage of those limitations, generating the opportunity to experiment with the traditional housing typology.

© Oscar Baumgartner
© Oscar Baumgartner
© Oscar Baumgartner
© Oscar Baumgartner

The intervention presents a simple and clear architectural idea. An elongated gabled element houses two independent dwellings, separated and tied down at the same time by a slab with a double function: common garage roof and “garden” floor of the back house. Due to the plot's narrowness and local regulations, a gabled roof is chosen to minimize the eave's height while creating a generous interior space. All private areas are housed within the massive concrete structure plinth, freeing the upper floor, made of metal and timber structure, as a completely open-plan space for the living areas, enjoying the views of the Alps and rising above the neighbouring houses.

© Oscar Baumgartner
© Oscar Baumgartner
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Oscar Baumgartner
© Oscar Baumgartner

The project, with a clearly contemporary vocation, resonates the surrounding traditional architecture thus integrating itself into its immediate environment.

© Oscar Baumgartner
© Oscar Baumgartner

Cite: "2inOne House / Haro Architects" 27 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934453/2inone-house-haro-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

