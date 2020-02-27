World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Turkey
  5. Galata Apartment / WE're architects

Galata Apartment / WE're architects

Save this project
Galata Apartment / WE're architects
Save this picture!
© Altkat Architectural Photography
© Altkat Architectural Photography

© Altkat Architectural Photography © Altkat Architectural Photography © Altkat Architectural Photography © Altkat Architectural Photography + 36

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartment Interiors, Residential
Turkey
  • Lead Architects: Burak Yardımcı, Ali Önalp
  • Design Team: Burak Koç, Hüseyin Kadıoğlu, Merve Şimşek
  • Clients: Semih Şimşek, Ercan Kanber
  • Engineering: Tedbil-i Mekan Architecture, Neska Architecture, Doruk Engineering, Yılmazlar Engineering, Bera Engineering
  • Consultants: Özgür Koç
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Altkat Architectural Photography
© Altkat Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Galata Apartment is located in Pera, one of the most historic areas of the city of Istanbul. It is located at the end of Serdar-ı Ekrem street, which is crossing to the Galata Tower. This street, which has experienced functional and structural transformation with tourism in recent years, is an area with predominantly 1st degree historical buildings.

Save this picture!
© Altkat Architectural Photography
© Altkat Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Altkat Architectural Photography
© Altkat Architectural Photography

 The whole building has the function of a residence except for the ground floor which is commercial area and consists of 2 normal 1 duplex apartments. The building has a relatively small project area of ​​71 m². The main starting point of the design is the approach of creating a characteristically contemporary and original facade in harmony with the use of tones and materials in the surrounding area within the historical fabric.

Save this picture!
© Altkat Architectural Photography
© Altkat Architectural Photography

In this context, a layered facade design has been made in this area, which has limited daylight due to its location on the side street, which can receive maximum daylight but also provide the privacy environment that should be present in a residential building.

Save this picture!
© Altkat Architectural Photography
© Altkat Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Altkat Architectural Photography
© Altkat Architectural Photography

Glass, stone and metal surfaces with different intensity light transmission are handled on the facade in layers. Permeable metal and stone surfaces are handled as moving panels throughout the entire facade and are left to the users to change during the day.

Save this picture!
© Altkat Architectural Photography
© Altkat Architectural Photography

In the interior design of the building, a calm, simple and modern design is aimed to create surfaces and volumes that allow maximum use. The interior design, in which two different colors and shades are dominant, has been shaped with this approach.

Save this picture!
© Altkat Architectural Photography
© Altkat Architectural Photography

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Galata, Istanbul, Turkey

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
WE're
Office

Products

Steel Stone

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Buildings Residential Turkey
Cite: "Galata Apartment / WE're architects" 27 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934447/galata-apartment-were-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream