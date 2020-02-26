World
Caseta House / Lichtstad Architecten

Caseta House / Lichtstad Architecten

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Grou, The Netherlands
  • Design Team: Robert van Vugt, Maron Vondeling
  • Engineering: De Jong & de Wal
  • Consultants: Meijer & Joustra
© Basephotography

Text description provided by the architects. On the island of De Burd, east of Grou, there is a special holiday home: Caseta. Lichtstad Architecten has made a design for the new home, with the vast environment comes into its own even more, certainly in combination with the large windows.

© Basephotography
Floor plans
Floor plans
© Basephotography

There is literally room for sunlight, the outside world can enter. Three functions are central to a holiday home: sitting, cooking and eating. A separate room has been created for each function. These living areas are connected, but on different levels (split level).

© Basephotography
© Basephotography

A pit, food at the lever of the dike & its jetty and the slightly higher cooking area gives a wide view. The resident is treated to a different view at every level. Wherever you are, the connection with outside is always strongly present.

© Basephotography

