Normal²ab Compound Space / Simple Space Design

Lead Architect: Tuno Liu

Clients: Normal²ab

Text description provided by the architects. Normal²ab is located in the creative park transformed from an old factory, which integrates photography, design, floral art and light catering.

The design is constructed in two different forms of virtual and real boxes, which means the combination of the forms of space. The space of the double buckle of the box forms an in-line entrance, and the courtyard-like pattern makes the door full of ceremonies. The door handles of two side glass contrast reality with illusion are more inviting want to push a door to explore a secret.

The first floor is a free space for dining and organizing various events, and the second floor is a studio and design work area, with a bright stair handrail for the division. The design is designed to create a space that is “empty”. The wall is mainly white, and the original texture of the building is preserved. The sunlight is portrayed through the doors and windows, making the shadows move like an hour hand in space, reveals different expressions with the changing of time and weather, giving the guests a different feeling.

Designers try to blur the boundaries of each element, stair platforms look like building blocks, deck area, and stair railings, windows and table are combined ... created a richer experience for space.

The white box is interspersed between the exterior and the interior, like an open window, which connects the interior and exterior spaces, becoming the guest's small territory and the scenery for the photographer to work.

The strip window is on the side of the corridor of the park. The wooden board turns from the window to the guest's dining table, revealing the interesting scene of the store.

The stairway and the deck are with strong architectonic feeling which makes the guest's posing more unique.

“We hope the city we live in has more and more beautiful places are built from old buildings, rather than being rebuilt after demolition...” This is the vision shared by designers and shopkeepers.