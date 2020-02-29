Soheil Office / Raavi Studio

+ 20

Architect In Charge: Raavi Studio

Client: Amir Mokkaber

Design Team: Khorshid Mazaheri, Masoumeh Shafiee

Construction: Raavi Studio

Supervision: Masoumeh Shafiee

Graphic: Marzieh Nozari

Text description provided by the architects. Soheil office is a 125 m2 office belonged to a construction group. The building is 40 years old, one of the designs of Mr. Motamedi, a famous architect. However, the infrastructures were totally damaged and the interior design was old fashion.

Due to the strong primary design, it was really hard to preserve the ambient and the story of the building, and to satisfy the client’s needs at the same time. To do that, the design team analyzed the plan and the interior elements of the office. We decided to preserve and restore all the wood works. Also we restored the hardwood floor. The ceiling used to be plaster but with some inspection we realized that it had a rough arch ceiling under the plaster which we decided to expose. this brick pattern was in harmony with the façade of the building.

We designed an open floor plan to achieve maximum transparency and collaboration between different disciplines. The furniture however, was designed for each area. Considering the crowded pattern of the floor and the ceiling, we designed minimal furniture, also the design provides flexibility for users. In conference room, we costume designed a suspension table, hanged from the ceiling with cables. This was related to the client’s profession. We also used neutral colors to avoid distraction in this room.