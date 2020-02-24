World
EL165 Kiosk / BR3 Arquitetos

EL165 Kiosk / BR3 Arquitetos

© Marcelo Donadussi

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Installations & Structures, Other Structures
Gravataí district, Brazil
  Lead Architect: Diego Brasil, Anderson Calvi
  Engineering: Jonatas Krugg
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Gravataí, southern Brazil, this work was developed to compose the leisure area of ​​an existing residence. Thus, this project organizes the following items: a pool, a deck and a kiosk, the latter being the central element of this composition.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Plan
Plan
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The kiosk consists of a rectangular cover of reinforced concrete, whose largest side is 15 meters long and the lowest, 6 meters. Four circular columns in the same section, measuring 35 cm each, lift it 3 meters from the floor level. In the longitudinal direction, the supports present a 9-m inter-column space and 3 meters of balance on each side. Transversally, 5.20 meters separate pillars that are spaced 40 centimeters from the edges.  

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

This cover serves as a partial shelter for three volumes of apparent brick. The first is a 2.20x4.00m rectangle, which is arranged along the kiosk, featuring two bathrooms, a module for TV, a storage location, and a planter. The second, a 1x3.50 rectangle oriented in the same direction as the previous volume, is intended for cupboards and refrigerator. The third is a L-shaped polygon. It is one meter wide with outer segments measuring 3.2 meters and internal segments, 2.20 meters. This latter site features the grill, the pizza oven, and the wood stove. All volumes have the same height, 2.60 meters. The kiosk also shelters a bar that serves the swimming pool, which is situated 70 cm below the floor level, and consists of a rectangle 4.80 meters long and one meter wide.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Corte
Corte
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Project location

Address: Gravataí district, Gravataí - RS, Brazil

BR3 Arquitetos
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Other Other Structures Brazil
Cite: "EL165 Kiosk / BR3 Arquitetos" [Quiosque EL165 / BR3 Arquitetos] 24 Feb 2020. ArchDaily.

