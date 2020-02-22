World
Unilab Pharma Office / SAV Architecture + Design

Unilab Pharma Office / SAV Architecture + Design

© Fabien Charuau © Fabien Charuau © Fabien Charuau © Fabien Charuau + 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors
Mumbai, India
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 120.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Fabien Charuau
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aercon, DAIKIN, Folds, Glowtech
  • Architect In Charge: SAV Architecture + Design
  • Main Contractor: V Interior Solutions
© Fabien Charuau
Text description provided by the architects. Sav creates a textured crafted workspace for a pharma company in Mumbai. London and Mumbai based SAV Architecture + Design has recently completed a 120sqm open plan and minimal workspace for Unilab Pharma and Chemicals in Mumbai. Focusing on flexibility, transparency and tactility the design brings natural light and a fresh feel to the interiors to create a serene working oasis within the chaotic Mumbai context.

© Fabien Charuau
Furniture plan
Furniture plan
Reflected ceiling lighting plan
Reflected ceiling lighting plan
© Fabien Charuau
Inspired with the form of chemical compositions, SAV conceptualized the lighting, furniture and flooring pattern to create a layered and textured design showcasing the different formulas that the company uses in making their products. All the partitions are of clear glass creating an end to end transparency that sets an overall lightweight mood as soon as one enters the space.

© Fabien Charuau
The work-spaces are arranged centrally within the space on custom designed four-meter-long modular laminated birch plywood desks with central planters and concealed cable trays. The meeting room and director spaces have custom fabricated furniture through a mix of traditional woodwork and joinery as well as CNC fabrication. Tall bamboo screens and the desk planters add an organic green texture to the space. Made with a mix of traditional carpentry and new computational and fabrication technologies, the interior design focuses on three major layers that shape the space and moods. The first is the seamless concrete floors and walls that have expansion joints in the shape of a hexagonal pattern that flows to become a handcrafted inlay within the wooden cabinetry.

© Fabien Charuau
The design of the lights forms an important second layer and are composed of a mix of directional slot led lights and free flowing 3M large custom fabricated hexagonal ones that flow across the space. The third layer is the flush storage wall behind the reception with a free-flowing CNC milled pattern that shows the different formulas that the company makes. Overall the interior design focuses on space, simplicity and details creating a mix of tones, materiality and craftsmanship.

© Fabien Charuau
Project location

Address: Mumbai, Maharastra, India

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
SAV Architecture + Design
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors India
Cite: "Unilab Pharma Office / SAV Architecture + Design" 22 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934125/unilab-pharma-office-sav-architecture-plus-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

