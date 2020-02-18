World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Belgium
  5. Site Apostolinnen Renovation / dmvA architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Site Apostolinnen Renovation / dmvA architects

Save this project
Site Apostolinnen Renovation / dmvA architects

© Bart Gosselin © Bart Gosselin © Bart Gosselin © Bart Gosselin + 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Housing, Renovation
Mechelen, Belgium
  • Lead Architects: Tom Verschueren, David Driesen, Valerie Lonnoy, Veerle Delaunay, Gert-Jan Schulte
  • Contractor: v Phase 1: Harry Hendrickx / Phase 2: FDT Construct + AB nv
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin

Text description provided by the architects. Site Apostolinnen is a project combination of new building, renovation and restoration. The client asked dmvA initially about the possibilities of the site where his bed factory was located. Based on archaeological research, a non-binding master plan was made that divided the site into different housing units. In the middle of the site was the ‘Somerhuys’ (‘Summer house’), of which dmvA did the restoration as a first assignment. Later the entire master plan was taken into option by the client and dmvA became the engine behind the project ‘Site Apostolinnen’.

Save this picture!
© Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin

In the 20th century, the old convent site was transformed into a fully packed plot on which almost nothing of its original history was found. It was important for dmvA to bring back the genius loci of the site, and respect and recover its historical elements.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The site is located between the Onze-Lieve-Vrouwestraat, the Lange Nieuwstraat, and the narrow Tessestraat. According to historical research, many streets and alleys have disappeared since the Middle Ages. dmvA decided to bring back the alleys by cleaning out the inner area of the site. In this way, the historical volumes are given space and thus shown again. New outdoor spaces are created that make the inner area liveable.

Save this picture!
© Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin
Save this picture!
© Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin

In the middle of the site is the Somerhuys from the 17th century located. According to the research, this building only used the sun as a heat source. Now all the windows are still facing the south. The house has been restored and is now used as a private home. As an extension of the central Somerhuys, the worker’s house from the 20th century is situated at the Tesssestraat. This building is now a guest house in the private garden of the Somerhuys. Behind the Somerhuys is a Warehouse from the 18th century situated, which was a part of the convent of the Apostolins. The building is now divided into 8 studios for students.

Save this picture!
© Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin
Save this picture!
Level 1 floor plan
Level 1 floor plan
Save this picture!
© Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin

In the Onze-Lieve-Vrouwestraat there are two 19th century buildings with commercial spaces on the ground floor. Six residential units have been installed behind and above the shops, including a new building with two triplex houses. The new building serves as a catalyst for the entire site: it is a brick monolith with external staircases that, in combination with the alleys and the patios, ensure new circulation on the site. Next to the new building there is a restored bay window house from the 18th century, which also houses a triplex house.

Save this picture!
© Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Mechelen, Belgium

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
dmvA architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Refurbishment Renovation Belgium
Cite: "Site Apostolinnen Renovation / dmvA architects" 18 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933933/site-apostolinnen-dmva-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream